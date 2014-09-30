FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC-EMEA syndicated loans reach $813 bln in first nine months-data
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

RLPC-EMEA syndicated loans reach $813 bln in first nine months-data

Alasdair Reilly, Claire Ruckin, Sandrine Bradley

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) was up 18 percent year-on-year to $812.6 billion in the first nine months of 2014, the highest volume total since 2007, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.

The loan market has been buoyed by the return of large-scale merger and acquisition financing, with over $122.8 billion of loans backing acquisitions completed year-to-date, outstripping all full-year M&A totals since 2008.

With over $50 billion of underwritten acquisition related financings still to be completed, and with the potential for more deals to emerge, 2014 is already the strongest year for M&A loans since the financial crisis.

“The thing about M&A is that it tends to have a snowball effect. Companies see what other companies are doing and decide to do something themselves. M&A generates a lot of business all around,” a senior banker said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
