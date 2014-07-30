RLPC-Sanctions close intl loan market to Russian companies

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Fresh EU and US sanctions have frozen Russian companies out of the international syndicated loan market, senior loan bankers said on Wednesday.

International banks had already stopped lending to sanctioned Russian companies after US sanctions were first announced on July 16, but new EU and additional US sanctions announced on Tuesday have removed the possibility of raising funds from Europe or Asia.

“Right now, all banks are acting the same, no group is any more or less cautious or sanctions aware. It’s all too important - Asian banks are the same as European or US banks in this respect,” a London-based banker at an Asian bank said.

New EU sanctions released on Tuesday banned Russia’s state- run banks from raising funds in European capital markets and the US released more sanctioned names including VTB Bank.

Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, was seeking a $1.5-2 billion loan refinancing before US sanctions on July 16.

The loan was due to sign but was put on hold at that time, even though the bank was not on the sanctions list. Signing was rescheduled for next week, but banks are now refusing to lend, a banker said.

VTB declined to comment on the syndicated loan but released a statement saying that it was ready to borrow on financial markets outside the European Union and United States.

SANCTIONED OUTCASTS

Sanctioned Russian companies will not be able to raise syndicated loans in any region or in any currency, and their only funding option is the Russian state, loan bankers said.

“It is unlikely that Russian companies will rely on local banks for liquidity, it will come directly from the government, which can afford it,” the London-based banker said.

US sanctions forbid US banks from lending to sanctioned Russian companies, but also have wider implications as clearing systems for dollar and euro-denominated loans are based in Western countries which are sanctioning Russia.

Russian companies have traditionally relied heavily on dollar-denominated syndicated loans. Several borrowers including Sberbank have raised euro-denominated loans, but euro lending remains small in comparison to dollar borrowing.

“It would depend how deals are structured or ringfenced, you’d have to be careful about dollars as US regulators are thinking about currency as well as geography,” the London-based banker said.

Sanctioned Russian companies will not be able to borrow in other currencies, such as euros or renminbi as European and Asian banks are unwilling to jeopardise relations with the US as they have US branches and subsidiaries.

“We definitely won’t participate in any deals of sanctioned Russian companies,” a Beijing-based senior syndicated loan banker at a major Chinese bank said.

“I would think all Chinese banks with businesses or branches or ADR in the United States would be very careful about doing business with Russia at the moment,” another Beijing-based banker said.

CONTAGION?

Russian companies that have not been sanctioned are suffering from contagion as banks are now unwilling to lend to any Russian company as they assess the impact of the new sanctions. Lenders are focused on reducing Russian exposure as political risk increases.

Chinese banks may be willing to lend to non-sanctioned companies but will consider each deal on its merits and remain wary given their US operations.

“We will still consider them (Russian companies) on a case by case if a Russian company is not on the sanction list,” the first Beijing-based banker said.

Chinese banks would be likely to focus on commodity deals and trade financings, bankers said.

“The only nationality of banks that is increasing activity is the Chinese banks. They would be likely to do commodity linked deals, such as oil prepayment facilities and only for names that are not on the sanctions list,” the London-based banker said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham, additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow and Kane Wu and Carol Zhong in Hong Kong)