FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-ThyssenKrupp agrees 2 bln euro loan refinancing-sources
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

RLPC-ThyssenKrupp agrees 2 bln euro loan refinancing-sources

Alasdair Reilly

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp has agreed a 2 billion euro ($2.76 billion), three-year revolving credit facility to replace an existing 2.5 billion euro facility that was due to mature in July, banking sources said.

ThyssenKrupp said that it had reached an agreement on a deal but declined to comment on the details.

The new financing was arranged by bookrunning mandated lead arrangers Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and SEB.

The refinancing comes as ThyssenKrupp looks to revamp its business by moving away from the bulk steel market, which has been hit by weak economies and overcapacity, to more profitable technology products such as elevators and factory components.

ThyssenKrupp issued a 1.25 billion euro bond in February after raising 882.3 million euros in proceeds from a capital increase in December 2013.

In September 2013, lenders agreed to waive a gearing covenant test related to three of its financings, including the syndicated loan.

ThyssenKrupp is rated BB by Standard & Poor‘s, Ba1 by Moody’s and BB+ by Fitch. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.