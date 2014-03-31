FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RLPC-Trafigura signs $4.735 bln loan refinancing
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 31, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

RLPC-Trafigura signs $4.735 bln loan refinancing

Alasdair Reilly

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Trafigura Beheer has signed a $4.735 billion revolving credit facility, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The financing will replace Trafigura’s existing $4.265 billion European syndicated loan, which was agreed in February 2013, bankers said.

The financing comprises a $1.412 billion, 364-day facility, with two 364-day extension options and a $3.323 billion, three-year facility with two 364-day extension options.

The 364-day revolving credit facility pays 95 bps over LIBOR and the three-year facility pays 120 bps over LIBOR, significantly lower than the 130 bps and 190 bps margins paid on last year’s deal, Thomson Reuters LPC reported in February.

BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UniCredit Bank were active bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers, while Bank of China, Rabobank International, ING Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale were non-active bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers.

Three mandated lead arrangers and 39 additional financial institutions joined the financing in syndication. The loan closed substantially oversubscribed and was increased from a launch amount of $4 billion. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.