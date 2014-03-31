RLPC-Trafigura signs $4.735 bln loan refinancing

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Trafigura Beheer has signed a $4.735 billion revolving credit facility, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The financing will replace Trafigura’s existing $4.265 billion European syndicated loan, which was agreed in February 2013, bankers said.

The financing comprises a $1.412 billion, 364-day facility, with two 364-day extension options and a $3.323 billion, three-year facility with two 364-day extension options.

The 364-day revolving credit facility pays 95 bps over LIBOR and the three-year facility pays 120 bps over LIBOR, significantly lower than the 130 bps and 190 bps margins paid on last year’s deal, Thomson Reuters LPC reported in February.

BNP Paribas, Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UniCredit Bank were active bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers, while Bank of China, Rabobank International, ING Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale were non-active bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers.

Three mandated lead arrangers and 39 additional financial institutions joined the financing in syndication. The loan closed substantially oversubscribed and was increased from a launch amount of $4 billion. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)