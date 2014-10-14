RLPC-Outflows from loan mutual funds could last until mid 2015

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Outflows from loan mutual funds have hit $17 billion since April when the threat of US interest rate rises receded, and will extend through year end and possibly until mid 2015, bankers and analysts said.

This exodus of retail investors is expected to continue until they see evidence that the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates and Treasury yields finally climb.

“I’d estimate another $15 billion to $20 billion net will be withdrawn before inflows return,” said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research, adding that this would wipe out at least 40 percent of the massive inflows that stopped this Spring.

Withdrawals from loan funds that started in April are reversing 95 straight weeks of inflows, which brought $81 billion into the asset class from mid June 2012, as investors piled into floating rate leveraged loans to hedge against possible interest rate rises.

But outflows and a corresponding slump in loan fund performance are set to continue as investors now believe that slow global economic growth will keep U.S. interest rates lower for longer.

“The present state of loans will continue for three to nine months: fund investor net withdrawals and a clear slump in loan fund performance. More than any other product, loan funds tend to be ‘love it or hate it’ in the eyes of retail investors,” Tjornehoj said.

The outflows and the change in sentiment dragged secondary loan prices lower. This has however created a more balanced and less technical market than when retail money was flooding in and deals are now offering better yields and structures to attract investors.

Demand from Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) funds, which are big buyers of loans, has helped to keep a floor under secondary loan prices. CLOs have been buying loans at lower prices in the secondary market to back the formation of new vehicles before new regulatory restrictions in 2017.

CLOs usually buy loans below par, which is holding secondary prices at lower levels. Only 11 percent of secondary loans traded over par in September, the lowest share since May 2012, according to the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA). In August 26 percent of loans were trading over par and 52 percent traded at par-plus levels in July.

The LSTA/Thomson Reuters Mark-to-Market index crept up 8 basis points last week from a 17-month low of 97.46. This is well below a post-crisis peak of 99.05 only three months ago.

“We’re watching a frothy market come back to reality,” Tjornehoj said.

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

The incentive to snap up floating-rate loans is fading as Treasury yields continue to sink, analysts agree. Ten-year notes hit their lowest yields since June 2013 on Tuesday.

Driven by risk aversion, high-yield and loan funds were the worst third-quarter performers with outflows of $17.4 billion and $8.4 billion respectively, noted Lipper senior research analyst Barry Fennell.

In contrast, top performing U.S. Treasury money market funds pulled in nearly $29 billion.

Barclays is however predicting loan fund inflows if both 10-year rates and rate expectations tick up in the coming months.

In an October 3 Reuters poll, 15 of 19 primary dealers said the Fed would raise rates by June 2015. Median forecasts were for a federal funds rate of 1 percent at the end of 2015 and 2.5 percent at the end of 2016.

Boosting floating rate loan exposure will be back in vogue with retail investors when it becomes clear that the Fed is on the brink of its first rate hikes since June 2006.

Demand will build even though it will take more than a year for interest rates to rise above a 1 percent Libor floor that is in place on most leveraged loans, many analysts and investors agree.

Libor floors are included in loans to guarantee minimum returns for investors, but investors will not see any benefit until interest rates exceed the 1 percent rate on Libor floors.

“Our biggest concern for 2015 six months ago was that retail investors would see rate hikes and not understand why they owned a floating instrument that didn’t reset,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said.

Now, inflows are expected to resume next year and CLO issuance is expected to at least repeat this year’s strong pace, the report said.

Current retail outflows are strengthening the market by weeding out “weak hand momentum players”, leaving more informed investors who will use loans as a duration hedge against rising rates, it added.

“Unlike our forecast for 2014, where we recommended bonds over loans, we believe loans next year could be well bid and less susceptible to a downturn,” the analysts said. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)