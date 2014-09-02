FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC-Vitol prepares loan refinancing
September 2, 2014

RLPC-Vitol prepares loan refinancing

Alasdair Reilly

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swiss energy trader Vitol is getting ready to refinance the $7 billion credit facility that it signed in October 2013, banking sources said.

As with last year’s financing, Vitol is expected to appoint a large group of bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers, before setting the size of the deal and launching it into general syndication, one of the sources said.

Vitol declined to comment.

Last year’s deal was led by bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers ABN AMRO Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, ING Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds TSB Bank, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Rabobank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank and Unicredit.

That loan was launched at $5 billion, closed after raising an oversubscription and was increased to $7 billion.

The financing comprised an $841 million 364-day facility and a $6.159 billion three-year facility, paying margins of 80bp and 90bp, respectively. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
