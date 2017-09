Jan 23 (Reuters) - Lobeck Medical AG :

* FY 2014 revenue down 32 percent to 1.94 million Swiss francs ($2 million) (last year: 2.86 million Swiss francs)

* Says order backlog (current sales orders) by Dec. 31, 2014 is approximately 0.85 million Swiss francs(year ago 0:24 million Swiss francs)

* Expects for FY a positive operating result and a positive balance sheet profit Source text - bit.ly/1t4QMnK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8712 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)