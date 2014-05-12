FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Lobkowicz brewer offers up to 5.7 million shares in IPO
#Beverages - Brewers
May 12, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Lobkowicz brewer offers up to 5.7 million shares in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 12 (Reuters) - Czech brewery group Lobkowicz is looking to sell nearly half of its stock through an initial public offering in Prague and Vienna this month, the company said on Monday.

It said it would offer up to 5.7 million shares, including 2.3 million new ones, in the offering of a 48.77 percent stake in the firm.

Maximum price for retail investors has been set at 175 crowns per share. That price would value the entire offer at 36.4 million euros.

The first trading day in Prague is expected on May 28, the company said.

Proceeds will be used for further development through acquisition of new pubs, marketing and expanding export, it said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
