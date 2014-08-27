FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Lobkowicz brewer says H1 EBITDA up 30.3 pct, still in net loss
#Beverages - Brewers
August 27, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Lobkowicz brewer says H1 EBITDA up 30.3 pct, still in net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group raised revenues by 3.6 percent to 577.7 million crowns ($27.48 million) in the first half driven by 5.8 percent rise in beer sales, the company said on Wednesday.

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for costs of the firm’s initial stock market offering and a one-of asset sale, grew by 30.3 percent to 121.2 million crowns.

Lobkowicz reported net loss of 26 million crowns for the period compared to net loss of 24.7 million last year.

The firm said it expected to exercise an option to buy 30 percent in the Rychtar brewery in the second half, taking full ownership of the subsidiary. It said other acquisitions would be evaluated on case-by-case basis. (1 US dollar = 21.0260 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka)

