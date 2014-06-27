Lobkowicz says Erste stabilised share price on five dates after IPO

PRAGUE, June 27 (Reuters) - Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group said that Erste Group Bank, which managed its initial public offering last month, carried out transactions to stabilise the newly listed company’s share price on five dates following the share listing.

In a filing on its website, Lobkowicz said the first transaction took place on May 28, the day its shares started trading in Prague, and the last deal was on June 16. The stabilisation period after the IPO ended on June 21, it said.

The price in the transactions ranged between 155 to 160 crowns. Shares traded at 159.50 crowns on Friday, up 1.6 percent and near its IPO price of 160 crowns. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)