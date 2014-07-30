Enterprise Investors fund in talks to buy Czech Lobkowicz stake

PRAGUE, July 30 (Reuters) - A fund managed by private equity group Enterprise Investors is in talks to take a stake in Czech brewer Pivovary Lobkowicz Group, Lobkowicz said on Wednesday.

It said Enterprise Investors had temporary exclusivity for the talks but it was not clear whether the transaction would be completed.

Czech daily E15 said on Tuesday the sellers were original shareholders who did not sell their stakes in an initial public offering in May. It said the stake on offer was worth 550 million crowns ($26.73 million).

Lobkowicz has market capitalisation of 1.85 billion crowns. ($1 = 20.5790 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)