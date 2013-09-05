FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loblaw Companies sells C$1.6 bln of notes in two parts
September 5, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 4 years ago

Loblaw Companies sells C$1.6 bln of notes in two parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd on Thursday sold C$1.6 billion ($1.524 billion) of senior unsecured notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Loblaw sold C$800 million ($762 million) of 3.748 percent notes, due March 12, 2019, which were priced at par to yield 145.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The companies also sold C$800 million ($762 million) of 4.86 percent notes, due Sept. 12, 2023. The notes were priced at par with of yield of 204.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

