FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Loblaw to sell gas station business for C$540 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Loblaw to sell gas station business for C$540 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd said on Wednesday it would sell its gas station business to asset manager Brookfield Business Partners LP for about C$540 million ($402.17 million).

Brookfield said it intends to rebrand the gas stations, through an agreement with Imperial Oil Ltd, to Exxon Mobil Corp's Mobil fuel brand.

The sale includes Loblaw's 213 retail gas stations and convenience stores adjacent to the gas stations across Canada.

This deal will mark the introduction of the Mobil fuel brand in Canada, the companies said in a joint statement.

Chevron Corp also sold its Canadian gasoline stations and refinery in British Columbia to Parkland Fuel Corp , a marketer of petroleum products, for C$1.46 billion on Tuesday.

Loblaw said the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

RBC Capital Markets will serve as financial adviser to Loblaw, while Scotiabank will serve as Brookfield Business Partners' financial adviser. ($1 = 1.3427 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.