FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Loblaw to create one of Canada's largest REITs
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Loblaw to create one of Canada's largest REITs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd, Canada’s largest grocer, said on Thursday it plans to create a real estate investment trust to acquire a significant portion of Loblaw’s real estate assets, a move that potentially unlocks additional value for shareholders.

The company said it plans to sell units of the REIT by way of an initial public offering and it estimates that Loblaw will initially contribute real estate worth over C$7 billion ($7.05 billion) into the REIT.

Loblaw, majority owned by George Weston Ltd, said it intends to retain a significant majority interest in the REIT.

The IPO is expected to be completed in mid-2013, subject to prevailing market conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.