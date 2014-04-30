FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian grocer Loblaw's adjusted profit rises 4 pct
April 30, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

Canadian grocer Loblaw's adjusted profit rises 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada’s largest grocer, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit as same-store sales rose.

Net income fell to C$103 million ($93 million), or 37 Canadian cents per basic share for the quarter ended Mar. 22, from C$171 million, or 61 Canadian cents per basic share, a year earlier.

The company, which completed the C$12.4 billion acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart Corp in the first quarter, said total revenue rose 1.2 percent to C$7.29 billion. ($1 = 1.0966 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore)

