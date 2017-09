Nov 12 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd, Canada’s largest grocer, reported a 36 percent jump in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong pharmacy sales at recently acquired Shoppers Drug Mart Corp.

Revenue rose to C$13.6 billion ($12 billion) in the quarter ended Oct. 4 from C$10.0 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted net profit rose 81 percent to C$371 million. ($1 = C$1.1311) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)