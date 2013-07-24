FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grocer Loblaw's profit rises 14 percent as sales increase
July 24, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

Grocer Loblaw's profit rises 14 percent as sales increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada’s largest food retailer, reported a 14 percent increase in second-quarter profit as sales improved.

The retailer, which is buying Shoppers Drug Mart Corp in a C$12.4 billion deal, said net income rose to C$178 million ($173 million), or 63 Canadian cents per share, from C$156 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, majority-owned by George Weston Ltd , rose 2 percent to C$7.52 billion.

Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 1 percent.

