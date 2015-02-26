REFILE-Canadian grocer Loblaw's profit more than doubles

(Corrects to remove extraneous words in paragraph 2)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest grocer Loblaw Cos Ltd’s quarterly profit more than doubled, mainly due to higher sales in its retail business and the acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

The company’s net income rose to C$247 million ($198.7 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3 from C$114 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Loblaw earned 96 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue rose 49.4 percent to C$11.41 billion. ($1 = C$1.24)