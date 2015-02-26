FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Canadian grocer Loblaw's profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Canadian grocer Loblaw's profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove extraneous words in paragraph 2)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest grocer Loblaw Cos Ltd’s quarterly profit more than doubled, mainly due to higher sales in its retail business and the acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

The company’s net income rose to C$247 million ($198.7 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3 from C$114 million, or 41 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Loblaw earned 96 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue rose 49.4 percent to C$11.41 billion. ($1 = C$1.24) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.