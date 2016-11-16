FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Canadian retailer Loblaw's quarterly profit rises 25.5 pct
November 16, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

Canadian retailer Loblaw's quarterly profit rises 25.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 25.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a drop in expenses and improved performances by its financial services and property businesses.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$512 million ($380 million), or C$1.26 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 8, from C$408 million, or 98 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.4 percent to C$14.14 billion due to lowered prices. ($1 = 1.3486 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

