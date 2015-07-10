FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loblaw says Ontario employees accept six-year contract, end strikes
July 10, 2015 / 3:54 AM / 2 years ago

Loblaw says Ontario employees accept six-year contract, end strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Canadian food distributor Loblaw Companies Ltd said its employees in 69 stores in Ontario have voted to accept a six-year contract, and all ongoing and pending strikes have been canceled.

Loblaw said the terms of the contract provide employees and the company “a fair deal and security.”

Strikes commenced on July 2 in nine stores and strikes scheduled to commence in 60 additional stores on July 11 have been canceled, Loblaw said. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

