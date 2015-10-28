FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror to buy rival Local World
October 28, 2015

Newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror to buy rival Local World

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror Plc said it would buy the shares it does not own in rival Local World Holdings Ltd in a deal that values the company at 220 million pounds ($337 million).

Trinity Mirror, publisher of the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror newspapers, said the deal would transform the company into the UK’s largest regional news publisher.

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc, which owns a 38.7 percent stake in Local World, confirmed the sale.

$1 = 0.6533 pounds Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

