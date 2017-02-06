Nikkei edges down in choppy trade; glass sector outperforms
* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back plan
SAO PAULO Feb 6 Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental company, plans to maintain aggressive pricing this year with the help of lower interest rates and efficiency gains, executives said on a Monday when asked about rivals' share offerings.
Smaller peer Movida Participações SA is pressing ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday after cutting the price floor last week. Unidas SA also extended the deadline for bids on its IPO to Friday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government on Tuesday announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier Inc's jet programs, promising to defend the deal against a potential trade challenge by Brazil.
