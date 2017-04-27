Localiza sees more demand stimulus as Brazil interest rates drop

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's Localiza Rent a Car SA plans to keep stimulating rental car demand this year due to falling interest rates, executives told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.

The company also expects to significantly expand its network of used car dealerships in 2017 due to its growing fleet size, executives said. Localiza reported on Wednesday a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit as lower borrowing costs helped its aggressive expansion strategy. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)