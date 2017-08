SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Localiza Rent a Car SA , Brazil's biggest car rental chain, expects to see free cash flow in the fourth quarter after burning cash in the third quarter, executives said on a Friday earnings call.

Chief Financial Officer Roberto Mendes told analysts that the company attributed "zero growth" in the third quarter to the Olympics hosted in Rio de Janeiro during August. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.)