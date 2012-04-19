FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Locamerica prices Brazil IPO below range
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 10:29 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Locamerica prices Brazil IPO below range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian car rental firm Locamerica and shareholders agreed on Thursday to sell shares in an initial public offering at 9 reais ($4.76) per share, below their suggested price range.

The company did not immediately disclose the number of shares it sold to investors. Locamerica had plans to sell up to 41 million shares, including additional and supplementary lots, at a price range of 11 reais to 14 reais each.

The transaction, Brazil’s first new share sale this year, could have raised a maximum 573 million reais ($303 million) had the IPO priced at the top of that range. The shares are scheduled to start trading on April 23 under the symbol “LCAM3.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.