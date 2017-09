Nov 14 (Reuters) - Locindus SA :

* Reported on Thursday Q3 net banking income of 4.2 million euros versus 4.2 million euros last year

* Q3 net income is 1.9 million euros versus 2.1 million euros last year

* FY outlook is in line with results for FY 2013

