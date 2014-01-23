Lockheed sees backlog remaining above $80 billion in 2014

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp expects its backlog to remain above $80 billion in 2014 after it reached a record level of $82.6 billion last year, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told analysts on Thursday.

Tanner said the backlog would be aided by $41.5 billion to $43 billion in new orders expected this year, but delays in a few larger orders could change that.

For instance, he said the company expected to finalize a multi-year contract valued at over $5 billion with the U.S. military for 79 C-130J transport planes in the fourth quarter.

“Should it shift to the right, it would be difficult to achieve that $80 billion backlog amount,” he said.