4 months ago
Lockheed Martin to upgrade F-35 logistics and maintenance software -sources
April 26, 2017 / 5:14 PM

Lockheed Martin to upgrade F-35 logistics and maintenance software -sources

Mike Stone

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp will announce the U.S. Air Force and Navy have approved installation of the newest version of the F-35 fighter jet's computer-based logistics system incorporating engine data for the first time, people familiar with the program said.

Lockheed's Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) enables daily operations of the F-35 fleet, ranging from mission planning and flight scheduling to repairs and scheduled maintenance, as well as the tracking and ordering of parts. (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington DC; Editing by Bernard Orr)

