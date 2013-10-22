FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed Q3 profit tops estimates, lifts full-year outlook
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Lockheed Q3 profit tops estimates, lifts full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the No. 1 supplier to the Pentagon, reported higher third-quarter earnings on Tuesday despite a 4 percent drop in sales, and lifted its forecast for full-year earnings.

Lockheed said net earnings from continuing operations rose 15 percent to $842 million from $727 million a year earlier despite cuts in U.S. military spending. Earnings per share rose 16.3 percent to $2.57. It beat the $2.26 expected by analysts in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects consolidated operating profit ranging from $4.625 billion to $4.775 billion for the full year, up from an earlier forecast of $4.55 billion to $4.7 billion. It forecast earnings per share of $9.40 to $9.70, up from $9.20 to $9.50.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.