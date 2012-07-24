UPDATE 1-Lockheed raises 2012 guidance as Q2 net tops view

* Net earnings rose 5 percent to $781 million

* Net sales up 3 percent to $11.9 billion

* Earnings per diluted share from continuing ops of $2.38

* U.S. defense budget cuts, due in January, cloud outlook

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp posted better-than-expected second-quarter net profit and raised its full-year forecast, but said it still faces challenges ahead with $500 billion in additional U.S. defense spending cuts due to start next year.

Lockheed Martin, which receives more than 80 percent of its revenue from the U.S. government, expects U.S. defense spending to fall by about $52 billion next year if the cuts -- to be spread out over 10 years -- move ahead.

Chief Executive Bob Stevens, who retires at the end of the year, said the company’s solid second-quarter results reflected ongoing efforts to cut costs in the face of lingering uncertainty about the so-called “sequestration” budget deal enacted by Congress.

“While the threat of sequestration has created uncertainty for our industry, we are maintaining an unwavering commitment to program execution and cost reduction throughout the organization,” he said in a statement.

Top U.S. weapons maker Lockheed, which builds F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, Aegis missiles and new coastal or littoral warships, raised its forecast for operating profit in the full 2012 year to $4.025-$4.125 billion from $3.9-$4.0 billion, or by 20 cents a share to $7.90 to $8.10. It affirmed its forecast of $45 billion to $46 billion in revenues.

Lockheed said second-quarter net profit rose 5 percent to $781 million from $742 million a year earlier, thanks to strong earnings at its aeronautics, electronic systems and space systems businesses.

Lockheed said its aeronautics, electronic systems, and space businesses all reported higher earnings and sales, but revenues and profits were off slightly in the company’s information systems and global solutions business, largely due to the Pentagon’s cancellation of part of the Joint Tactical Radio System, and completion of a UK census program, it said.

Earnings from continuing operations gained 11.2 percent to $2.38 per share from $2.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected second-quarter earnings per share of $1.91.

Net sales rose 3.3 percent to reach $11.9 billion in the quarter, up from $11.5 billion in the same quarter of 2011, the company said.

Lockheed said cash from operations during the second quarter fell 5.5 percent to $845 million, after pension contributions of $607 million, from $894 million in the same quarter of 2011, a period in which the company made pension contributions of $325 million.

Total pension contributions for the first two quarters reached $1.1 billion, completing the company’s required pension funding for the year.

The company paid shareholders $326 million in cash dividends in the second quarter and bought back 2.2 million shares for $186 million.

Sales were up more than 18 percent in the space division, buoyed by increased commercial satellite deliveries, as well as increased production volume on the Orion multi-purpose crew vehicle program for NASA.