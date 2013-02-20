FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed award F-22 modernization contract worth up to $6.9 bln
February 20, 2013

Lockheed award F-22 modernization contract worth up to $6.9 bln

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has been awarded a 10-year contract worth up to $6.9 billion to modernize the Air Force’s fleet of radar-evading F-22 Raptor jet fighters, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract is for modernization work on the F-22, one of the most advanced U.S. aircraft, through Feb. 20, 2023. The Pentagon said the contract award was the result of a sole-source acquisition from Lockheed.

The government ended production of the F-22 in 2009 after 187 operational planes were built.

