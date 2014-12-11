FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon sees "hundreds of billions" in F-35 service work over time
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon sees "hundreds of billions" in F-35 service work over time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force general who runs the F-35 fighter jet program on Thursday said the total value of maintenance work on the new warplane could amount to “hundreds of billions of dollars” globally over the next 50 years.

Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan on Thursday announced that Italy and Turkey would take the lead for airframe and engine maintenance in Europe initially, and said an announcement would be made next week about similar sites in Asia.

He said other countries would have the opportunity to bid for additional F-35 maintenance work in coming years.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.