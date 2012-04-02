FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada to reevaluate planned F-35 purchase: report
April 2, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 6 years ago

Canada to reevaluate planned F-35 purchase: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will commit on Tuesday to reevaluating its controversial plans to purchase F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed-Martin Corp, the National Post newspaper said on its website on Monday.

Parliament’s official watchdog is due to release a report at 10 a.m. Eastern (1400 GMT) on Tuesday into why Canada chose the plane without an open competition. The program to develop the plane has been hurt by delays and escalating costs.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

