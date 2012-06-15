FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

Lockheed wins $490 mln to buy parts for F-35 jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has won an advanced procurement contract worth $490 million to buy long lead-time parts, material and components for a seventh batch of 35 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter planes, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Defense said the order would include 19 conventional takeoff and landing or “A” models for the U.S. Air Force; three F-35A models for the government of Italy; two F-35As for Turkey; six short takeoff, vertical landing or F-35B aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps; one F-35B for Britain, and four carrier variant aircraft for the Navy.

In addition, this contract provides long lead-time efforts required for the incorporation of a drag chute in conventional takeoff air systems for the government of Norway.

