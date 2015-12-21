FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed wins $1.17 billion deal for early work on more F-35 jets
December 21, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed wins $1.17 billion deal for early work on more F-35 jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet is seen in its hanger at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron - RTX1TOPP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) has won a contract worth $1.17 billion to buy titanium and other materials needed to build an 11th batch of F-35 fighter jets, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The contract covers 80 F-35A aircraft to be built for the U.S. military and key allies, 7 F-35 B-model jets to be built for the U.S. Marine Corps and Britain, and 4 F-35 carrier-variant jets for the U.S. Navy, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major arms contracts.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

