FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minor cracks found in part of F-35 B-model fighter plane
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

Minor cracks found in part of F-35 B-model fighter plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Two minor cracks were found in a bulkhead of a Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 B-model during durability testing, but they are not expected to affect flight operations of the planes, a Lockheed spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The cracks were discovered during a second round of durability testing and occurred after about 9,400 hours, which equates to more than 17 years of operational flying, said spokeswoman Laura Siebert. The planes are designed to last for about 8,000 hours.

“Because of the high hours accumulated on this test article, this discovery does not affect current F-35B flying operations,” she said. The cracks are also not expected to affect the U.S. Marine Corps’ plans to start operational use of the planes from mid-2015.

Lockheed said the issue could be corrected with a design change that would add less than 2 pounds to the weight of the plane. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.