Engine pieces found on runway after F-35 fire - sources
June 27, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Engine pieces found on runway after F-35 fire - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Engine pieces were found on the runway at a Florida air base after a Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 A-model fighter jet caught fire while preparing for takeoff on Monday, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The Air Force is investigating the fire, which occurred in the rear of the plane, where the jet’s engine, built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, is located. The A-model jets have a different engine than the B- and C-model jets flown by the Marine Corps and the Navy.

The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said the discovery of the engine parts did not point to specific cause of the fire and said the investigation was continuing. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Trott)

