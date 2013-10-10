FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon to focus on Rockwell-Elbit helmet for F-35 -sources
October 10, 2013 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

Pentagon to focus on Rockwell-Elbit helmet for F-35 -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Pentagon has decided to halt work on an alternate helmet being developed for the F-35 fighter jet by Britain’s BAE Systems Plc, and focus exclusively on the main helmet built by Rockwell Collins Inc and Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd, according to sources familiar with the decision.

The move will save the government about $45 million, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Lockheed Martin Corp is building three variants of the new fighter plane for the U.S. military and eight countries that helped fund its development.

