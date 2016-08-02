FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force to say 1st squadron of F-35 jets combat-ready -sources
August 2, 2016 / 12:17 PM / a year ago

U.S. Air Force to say 1st squadron of F-35 jets combat-ready -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force will on Tuesday declare an initial squadron of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35A fighter jets ready for combat, according to sources familiar with the decision.

U.S. General Hawk Carlisle, who heads Air Combat Command, will announce that the Air Force has an "initial operational capability" of the F-35 jets at a news conference at 1 p.m. EST, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The decision marks another big milestone for the $379 billion program, the Pentagon's largest weapons project. The Air Force follows the U.S. Marine Corps, which declared a first squadron of F-35s ready for combat in July 2015. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
