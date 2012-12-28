FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lockheed, U.S. agree early funding deal for more F-35s - sources
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

Lockheed, U.S. agree early funding deal for more F-35s - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp and the U.S. Defense Department have reached an agreement freeing up preliminary funding for production of a sixth batch of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

Details of the agreement will be worked out between the two sides in coming months, the sources said.

The Defense Department two weeks ago finalized an agreement with Lockheed for a fifth batch of planes, a $3.8 billion deal to buy 32 of the advanced, radar-evading aircraft.

At the time, company executives and defense officials said they expected to reach an agreement on early funding for the next group of planes by the end of the year.

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is the costliest weapons program in U.S. history.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.