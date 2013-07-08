FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Furloughs to curtail F-35 flight testing -US Navy official
July 8, 2013 / 7:57 PM / in 4 years

Furloughs to curtail F-35 flight testing -US Navy official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Flight testing of Lockheed Martin Corp’s new F-35 fighter jet will fall short of planned totals for the year due to budget cuts that will keep the Pentagon’s civilian workers off their jobs one day each week for the rest of the fiscal year, a top U.S. Navy official told Reuters on Monday.

“It’s going to fall short because we’re going to lose a day a week, roughly,” Sean Stackley, assistant Navy secretary for research, development and acquisition, said in an interview.

Stackley said the Pentagon’s F-35 program office was trying to mitigate the impact of the furloughs on flight testing of the new jet but it was not yet clear how many overtime and weekend hours could be used to offset other missed workdays.

