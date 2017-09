WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Co Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said the company is making “good progress” in negotiations with the Pentagon about the next two batches of F-35 fighter jets and hopes to close a deal in the near term.

Lockheed is building three models of the F-35 for the U.S. military and eight international partner countries - Britain, Australia, Canada, Norway, Turkey, Italy, Denmark and the Netherlands.