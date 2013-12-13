FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Singapore says in 'no particular hurry' to buy Lockheed F-35 jets
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2013 / 6:40 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore says in 'no particular hurry' to buy Lockheed F-35 jets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen on Thursday said his country was considering buying Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 fighter jets but was in no rush to replace its F-16s, which were still in good shape.

“Singapore is seriously looking at the F-35s,” he told a joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.

“We’re in no particular hurry, because our F-16s are still very operational, and they’re due for upgrades. But it is a serious consideration,” Ng said.

The minister said he saw a demonstration of two F-35 B-models during a visit to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona earlier this week. The B-model takes off from shorter runways and lands like a helicopter.

Lockheed is developing three models of the new Joint Strike Fighter for the U.S. military and eight countries that helped fund its development: Britain, Canada, Australia, Norway, Turkey, Italy, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Israel and Japan have also ordered the new radar-evading warplane, and South Korea last month signaled its plans to order 40 of the planes.

Singapore appeared poised to place firm orders earlier this year, but that timetable has slipped somewhat, according to sources close to the F-35 program.

Mike Rein, a spokesman for Lockheed, said the firm was ready to support Singapore’s interest in the F-35 and possible upgrades to its F-16s, also built by Lockheed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.