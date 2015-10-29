FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed names new leader for F-35 fighter jet program
October 29, 2015

Lockheed names new leader for F-35 fighter jet program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp on Thursday said Jeff Babione would head the company’s F-35 fighter jet program, effective Jan. 1, succeeding Lorraine Martin, who will take over as deputy executive vice president of Lockheed’s Missions Systems and Training business, a newly created position.

Babione, currently the deputy head of the F-35 program, will become executive vice president and general manager of the F-35 program, overseeing development, production, and sustainment efforts for the $391 billion program, the Pentagon’s single largest arms project.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese

