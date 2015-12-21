Lockheed meets goal of delivering 45 F-35 jets in 2015 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp met its goal of delivering 45 F-35 fighter jets to the U.S. government and key allies in 2015, a 25 percent increase from 2014 that brought the total number of jets delivered to 154, the Pentagon said on Monday.

By hitting its target, Lockheed was on track to receive most associated performance fees, and marked a key milestone for the $391 billion project, the Pentagon’s largest arms program, as it prepared for a large production increase in coming years.

“Meeting aircraft production goals is a critical stepping stone in demonstrating the program is ready for the expected significant production ramp-up,” said Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who heads the F-35 program for the Pentagon. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)