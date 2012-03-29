FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 6 years ago

Lockheed F-35 fighter cost rose 4.3 pct -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - The projected cost to develop and produce the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter rose 4.3 percent or $16.3 billion to $395.7 billion in 2011, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

It said the cost of the aircraft alone rose 3.3 percent or $10.7 billion, mainly due to use of revised escalation indexes and the impact of a slower rate of production in the short term, plus higher labor hours and slower procurement by international partners.

The cost of the plane’s F135 engine, built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, rose 9.7 percent or $5.6 billion due to an increase in the number of initial spares, revised escalation indexes, and slower near-term production numbers.

The Pentagon said it had approved continued low-rate production, and now expected to move into full-rate production in 2019, two years later than planned.

