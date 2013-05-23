FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon sees slight drop in F-35 acquisition costs -sources
May 23, 2013

Pentagon sees slight drop in F-35 acquisition costs -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s annual report to Congress shows a decline of $4.5 billion or just over 1 percent in the projected development and acquisition cost of the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet program, sources familiar with the data said.

The Pentagon’s annual “selected acquisition report” for lawmakers projects the cost of developing and building the new radar-evading jet to be $391.2 billion, down from last year’s estimate of $395.7 billion, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak on the record.

