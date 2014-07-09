FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK minister says F-35 jets may miss RIAT air show this week
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

UK minister says F-35 jets may miss RIAT air show this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond on Wednesday said Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35 fighter jet may miss the Royal International Air Tattoo air show this week given a fleet-wide grounding ordered after an engine fire last month.

But Hammond said he was “still optimistic” that the new warplane would be cleared to fly in time to appear at the Farnborough air show outside London next week.

Hammond said Britain remained committed to the F-35 program, and noted that it was still in the developmental stage.

He said U.S. officials made the “right decision” when they suspended all F-35 flights while authorities investigated an engine fire that occurred on June 23 when an F-35A was preparing to take off from a Florida air base. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.