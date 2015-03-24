FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed likely to lose some incentive over F-35 software delay
March 24, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed likely to lose some incentive over F-35 software delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is likely to lose some incentive fees due to problems that are delaying delivery of the 2B software it is developing for the F-35 fighter jet, the Air Force general who runs the $391 billion warplane program told reporters on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Chris Bodgan said the issue was being corrected and tested, but the final version of the software would not be ready as planned in June. As a result, Lockheed would likely forfeit some of the total $300 million in incentive fees linked to development of three separate software packages, he said, without giving any details on the exact 2B share.

Bogdan said the 2B software issue would not affect the Marine Corps’ plans to declare the F-35 B-model jet ready for initial combat use in July, since the service planned to use the current 2B software version and work around the issue.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

