F-35 jets headed to UK air shows this summer-Marines
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

F-35 jets headed to UK air shows this summer-Marines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps on Monday said it will send a pair of Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets to two air shows in Britain this summer - a key milestone for the $391 billion weapons program after its thwarted international debut in 2014.

Some U.S. Air Force F-35 jets will also take part in the events, according to sources familiar with the plans. Air Force officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

A fleetwide F-35 grounding ordered after an engine fire in 2014 prevented what would have been the jets’ international premier at the annual Royal International Air Tatoo that year, and the world’s biggest air show in Farnborough, outside London. Since then, an F-35 jet assembled in Italy has made its inaugural flight, marking the first-ever F-35 flight outside the United States. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

